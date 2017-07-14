 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Poll support for euthanasia a wake-up call for undecided MPs says Seymour

share

Source:

1 NEWS

ACT leader David Seymour says a 1 NEWS Colmar  Brunton poll showing three quarters of respondents support voluntary euthanasia should be a wake-up call for MPs undecided about his assisted dying bill.

The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showed 74 per cent agreed with euthanasia.
Source: 1 NEWS

Asked do they think a terminally ill person should be able to receive assistance from a doctor to end their life, 74 per cent said "yes" and 18 per cent said "no".

MPs will vote soon after the September election on Mr Seymour's End of Life Choice bill. 

Most parties will have a conscience vote and a number of MPs are yet to make up their minds.

"Too many MPs have ignored public opinion and in a democracy you do that at your peril," Mr Seymour said.

However anti-euthanasia campaigner Renee Joubert of Euthanasia-Free NZ says poll respondents "were not asked to consider the practical implications in the real world of dysfunctional relationships, domestic and elder abuse, mental health issues".

His faith has helped former parish minister Dave Mullan come to terms with the fact he's dying, but he wants to be able to choose when that happens.

"When my time comes and the cancer really hits me, I want to say enough. Let's gather the family, have a celebration, say our goodbyes and then goodnight," Mr Mullan said.

After being diagnosed with prostate cancer he became an active blogger, and now a pro-euthanasia campaigner.

Mr Mullan's message to MPs is: "The country is crying out for choice." 

Related

Politics

Social Issues

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The scuffle marred the end of the Highlanders' 40-17 thrashing of the Reds.

Handbags come out as Quade Cooper antics sparks all in brawl between Reds and Highlanders

00:30
2
The Warriors sent off their leading try scorer in style after their 34-22 defeat to Penrith.

Goodbye to a legend! Warriors make the earth shake with Manu Vatuvei farewell haka

00:30
3
The Warriors and Panthers both honoured Vatuvei as he prepares to leave the club.

Teary-eyed Manu Vatuvei given guard of honour as Warriors farewell legend

4

Castmates pay tribute to late 'Glee' star Cory Monteith


00:28
5
The 19-year old son of Ivan Cleary bagged a trebble against the Warriors at Manu Vatuvei Stadium.

Manu Vatuvei's farewell party spoiled as Panthers humiliate Warriors

00:24
All five victims had a corrosive substance thrown in their faces.

Two men on mopeds reportedly sprayed five victims with acid in separate attacks in London

One victim was said to have suffered "life-changing" injuries during one of the attacks.

04:25
Gale-force winds, heavy snow and torrential downpours lashed the region, cutting power to thousands.

Icy storm brings downpours, road closures and gales - more rain due tomorrow

The polar blast continues to disrupt travel and bring treacherous conditions as it heads north.

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 