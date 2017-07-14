Poll support for euthanasia a wake-up call for undecided MPs says Seymour

ACT leader David Seymour says a 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll showing three quarters of respondents support voluntary euthanasia should be a wake-up call for MPs undecided about his assisted dying bill.

Asked do they think a terminally ill person should be able to receive assistance from a doctor to end their life, 74 per cent said "yes" and 18 per cent said "no".

MPs will vote soon after the September election on Mr Seymour's End of Life Choice bill.

Most parties will have a conscience vote and a number of MPs are yet to make up their minds.

"Too many MPs have ignored public opinion and in a democracy you do that at your peril," Mr Seymour said.

However anti-euthanasia campaigner Renee Joubert of Euthanasia-Free NZ says poll respondents "were not asked to consider the practical implications in the real world of dysfunctional relationships, domestic and elder abuse, mental health issues".

His faith has helped former parish minister Dave Mullan come to terms with the fact he's dying, but he wants to be able to choose when that happens.

"When my time comes and the cancer really hits me, I want to say enough. Let's gather the family, have a celebration, say our goodbyes and then goodnight," Mr Mullan said.

After being diagnosed with prostate cancer he became an active blogger, and now a pro-euthanasia campaigner.