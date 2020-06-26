Poll shows most still think Government responded appropriately to Covid-19

Most New Zealanders still believe the Government responded appropriately to the Covid-19 outbreak, the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll reveals.

However, the amount of people who do not think they responded appropriately has doubled since May.

It comes after border failures that included two people with Covid-19 travelling down to Wellington from Auckland before being tested, and a number of people having left managed isolation without undergoing tests.

Eighty-three per cent thought the Government responded appropriately, 14 per cent thought they did not respond appropriately and three per cent did not know or did not know what coronavirus was.

The group of people who were more likely than average to think the Government responded appropriately were Labour Party supporters and Wellingtonians.

Those more likely than average to think they did not respond appropriately were National Party supporters and people aged above 70.

Last month, 92 per cent thought it was handled appropriately and only seven per cent did not.

1 NEWS also asked the same question during February's Colmar Brunton Poll - where only 62 per cent thought the Government had responded appropriately, 25 per cent disagreed and 12 per cent did not know.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said there was "just no playbook for this global pandemic".

"But what we have done is move very quickly to protect the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders and just as quickly on our economic response."

National say the public's confidence has been knocked by the border blunders.

Leader Todd Muller said if his party were to win the election in September "we bring a competence to the management of the border to give New Zealanders assurance and confidence that we can do this well".

Between June 20 to 24, 2020, 1007 eligible voters were polled by landline (404) and mobile phone (603). The maximum sampling error is approximately ±3.1%-points at the 95% confidence level.