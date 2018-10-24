 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Poll: Rising petrol costs causing Kiwis to cut back on driving and essential spending

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Transport

The increase in petrol prices has seen a sizeable chunk of Kiwis spend less time on the road and tighten their wallets by decreasing their spending.

The latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll found 36 per cent of those polled had driven less in the past month because of petrol prices.

File image of a man pumping petrol.

Sixty-two per cent of people did not decrease the amount they drove.

People also spent less on essential items like groceries and electricity, with 30 per cent adjusting their spending.

Spending on non-essential items also dropped by 44 per cent.  

The poll found overall, 57 per cent either adjusted their spending patterns or driving behaviour because of the increase in petrol prices.

National Party leader Simon Bridges said it showed a significant number of New Zealanders "are really being hurt by the high petrol prices".

He said the Government could “axe the taxes” and it would make a “difference to Kiwis who are really feeling the pinch”.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was "hugely concerned" at the prices consumers were paying at the pump and called petrol margins unacceptable.

"We need to get to the source of the problem - [the fuel tax] isn't it, because that doesn't account for the extra 39 cents overall that we've seen in the last year.

She believed one of the main issues is competition.

Interviewing took place from October 15 to October 19, with 1,006 eligible voters contacted either by landline or mobile phone. The maximum sampling error was ±3.1 per cent.

Almost 60 per cent of those polled have had to re-think whether to buy fuel or groceries. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:01
Almost 60 per cent of those polled have had to re-think whether to buy fuel or groceries.
Poll: Rising petrol costs causing Kiwis to cut back on driving and essential spending
2
Rapper Nicki Minaj is being sued for sampling a Tracy Chapman song.
Nicki Minaj is being sued by Tracy Chapman for copyright
3
The pregnant royal cut a dashing figure in her Safiyaa dress, 1 NEWS’ Nicole Bremner says.
Glamorous Meghan Markle shows off her baby bump in 'Fiji blue' gown during state reception
4
Marae’s Hikurangi Jackson asked Aucklanders how they feel about the term Pākehā.
Are you okay with someone calling you Pākehā?
5
Meghan was to spend 15 minutes at the Suva Municipal Market, but left after six minutes.
Watch: Meghan Markle's Fiji market visit cut short due to 'crowd management issues'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Firefighters battle scrub fire near Canterbury's Hanmer Springs

A leopard seal found dead at Tiwai Point near Bluff on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

DOC investigating after leopard seal found dead with suspected gunshot wound near Bluff

Two people injured after three men armed with machete, firearm rob Christchurch bar
03:11
The latest ad comes one year after the organisation’s first big-budget attempt went viral.

Watch: NZ Police release another big-budget recruitment ad, laden with Kiwi humour