'Politics is brutal and it's public' - Paula Bennett opens up about demotion

National's former deputy leader Paula Bennett says she'll bounce back from the "tough" demotion last week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

On Friday, Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller rolled Simon Bridges, taking over as National Party leader after staging a coup, while Nikki Kaye took over the deputy leader role.

Ms Bennett went from number two in National's rankings to now number 13.

In her first appearance on TVNZ1's Breakfast since, she said politics was "brutal".

"It is tough," she told host Jenny-May Clarkson during her weekly political panel appearance alongside NZ First MP Shane Jones.

But added that politics is a job she loves.

"Politics is pretty brutal and it's public so when you lose, and Friday was one of those days, but I'm also so incredibly proud. And I definitely had one of those moments, Jenny-May, where you go, 'Well, you can't always control what happens to you but you can control how you respond to it.'

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I just know that I love this National Party, I love the team I work with, I think I've still got something to contribute."

When asked why she's sticking with the party after dropping so far down the rankings, Ms Bennett said she still feels valued.

"I do feel valued actually. I've just had the most amazing support from the membership of the party, from the wider public, from my colleagues and they've told me that I've got something that they think adds value and I would like to think that I do as well."

Ms Bennett said she's now focusing on her bounce back.

"We've got a bigger job that's bigger than me losing the deputy leadership on Friday and that's what I'm focused on.

"I want to stand up and play whatever part that is in a different role and I think I still can. It doesn't mean you don't reflect a bit, and I'm sure there'll be time for that, but man, we've got an election in just over 110 days or whatever it is and I suppose it's a big job to do and I've got a part in that."