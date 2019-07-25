Politicians demand accountability over Wellington's bus debacle

The top brass at Wellington's regional and city councils have been grilled by MPs at a Select Committee hearing over the capital's bus debacles.

The new system created a myriad of problems when it was rolled out last July and some commuters are still facing cancellations and delays.

"This is about the roll out of the bus network and to find out what happened to make it such a fiasco," National MP Chris Bishop told 1 NEWS.

Wellington Regional and City Councils initially presented a united front but there was soon finger pointing.

Bus only lanes are a point of contention with the regional council saying the city should've had them ready.

But Wellington mayor Justin Lester says the lanes weren't on the to do list.

"It would be a tool that you have in up tool box to improve it in the future but in order to get it you need to request it so that didn't happen," Mr Lester said.

As the buck was passed, MPs demanded accountability.

"Operators have been blamed, the laws and tea times have been blamed. Various councils and the driver shortages. No one has really stepped up and taken responsibility," Green Party MP Gareth Hughes said.

The regional council is reviewing the system with both councils promising to work together to make sure bus services improve.

"I'm chief executive of this regional council and I take accountability and it's jolly frustrating what's gone on and I'm dealing with it," Wellington Regional Council chief executive Greg Campbell said.

Improvements can’t come quickly enough for commuters.

"I don't think it's working for anyone, it's not working for the drivers, not working for the public," one commuter told 1 NEWS.

"There will be so many buses that go past cause they are packed full and they can't take any more passengers," another said.