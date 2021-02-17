TODAY |

Politicians challenged to be ‘courageous, not careful’ after ‘dark’ Salvation Army child poverty report

Source:  1 NEWS

Salvation Army’s child poverty report shows some ‘pretty dark’ figures, including poverty rates being 50 per cent higher among Māori and Pasifika than European children, says policy analyst Ronji Tanielu

Your playlist will load after this ad

Poverty rates among Maori and Pasifika children were 50 per cent higher than European children, the report found. Source: Breakfast

In the latest State of the Nation report, the Sallies said there was "rapid increase" of the number of children living in benefit-dependent households in 2020 — an additional 23,000.

“Unfortunately for a Samoan man in South Auckland, a lot of that hardship fell on Māori and Pasifika communities in lower income suburbs,” Tanielu said.

'Unacceptable' — Salvation Army issues damning new report into NZ's inequality gap

Tanielu said the “prophets of doom” Salvation Army had to be relentless in disturbing for change.

“Child poverty isn’t just a brown issue, or a left or right issue, a political issue as such. It’s a national issue. So we should be disturbed and disrupted by what’s happening here,” he said.

“We need to challenge politicians not to come up with careful politics, but courageous politics. That’s the whole point of these reports.

“We need more courage and boldness from our politicians.”

Tanielu also called on those in communities to take ownership of problems in their areas.

“It’s not just about raging against the machine of politics. There are also challenges without local communities as well. We need to own some of the problems in our local communities. There are local solutions as well.”

New Zealand
Social Issues
Māori Issues
Pacific Islands
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:37
Two new community Covid-19 cases, both linked to infected Auckland family - Hipkins
2
Pike River re-entry team reaches farthest point into mine drift it will go
3
Kiwi journalist stuck on horror 12-hour ferry ride to Picton gets time for 'unexpected' wedding prep
4
Opinion: Scott Morrison played a short sighted, inwardly focused, selfish move
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS coronavirus special - Government updates
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:59

Ardern, Morrison hold 'constructive' call over accused ISIS sympathiser who had dual citizenship

Case dropped after New York woman who targeted Black birdwatcher gets racial bias counselling
06:01

Judith Collins ‘very hopeful’ Covid-19 alert level restrictions will lift today

Morning Briefing Feb 17: Reports reveal Covid's wider social problems