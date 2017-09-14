Political system needs to change to get more young people voting, says youth organisation

A poll of 1200 people under 30 found the top issues young adults care about this election is housing, climate change and the mental health system.

This is despite 240,000 under 30s not enrolled yet to vote according to the Electoral Commission's latest statistics.

Co-founder of Rock Enrol Laura O'Connell-Rapira says their poll on issues under 30s care about shows many want social issues addressed but lack the time to fully engage in them on a political level.

"Finding the time to enrol and engage in politics in a way that feels meaningful can be a little bit of a stretch."

Ms O'Connell-Rapira says the system needs to change to encourage more engagement in under 30s with politics.

"Typically people say 'well young people need to fix that' but we say no, we need to fix what's going wrong in the system to allow people to feel inspired enough to want to participate and get enrolled."

She says the current enrolment system can make it hard for younger people who move in and out of flats multiple times a year to have an address to enrol with.