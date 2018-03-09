Political Showdown: Should fruit and veg be GST exempt? Was Air NZ's Antarctica ad offensive? Nikki Kaye & Michael Wood debate

Political Showdown puts politicians from different sides of the House together, getting them to test each other on the big questions of the week.

This week, National's Nikki Kaye of Auckland Central went up against Labour's Michael Wood of Mount Roskill.

Questions asked this week:

Should fruit and vegetables be GST exempt?

Principals across New Zealand are complaining of severe teacher shortages. What's a solution?



The government will introduce pay equity legislation, Nikki from your perspective is this a step in the right direction or not?

Was Air New Zealand's Antarctica advert offensive, given their history in Antarctica?



What do you think about the controversial Australian 60 Minutes interview?

Do you personally agree with fluoride in New Zealand drinking water?



Prisoners don't have the right to vote, should they?

Why did you support the [first reading of the] voluntary euthanasia bill?

1 NEWS NOW's Anna Whyte also sat down with the MPs to ask quick fire questions ranging from their thoughts on Pakeha being included in the Census, if Te Reo Maori should be compulsory in schools, and if they would ever consider being on Dancing with the Stars.

If you have any questions you would like to ask, or MPs you would like to see go up against each other, tell us via Facebook or email us on anna.whyte@tvnz.co.nz.