Political Showdown: Green MP Chloe Swarbrick v ACT leader David Seymour

1 NEWS' new segment, Political Showdown, puts politicians from different sides of the House together, and gets them to ask each other the big questions of the week. 

First up was new Green MP Chloe Swarbrick and ACT leader and Epsom MP David Seymour. Coming up this week will be National's Sarah Dowie of Invercargill and Labour's Tamati Coffey of Waiariki. 

1 NEWS gave the big questions to the politicians to battle it out, and they even found a few things they agreed on!
The big questions from last week:


Should kids be allowed to start school aged four?

The Government today confirmed it'll reverse National's decision allowing children to begin school at the start of the term closest to their fifth birthday.
Twelve per cent of children in state care have suffered harm. What should be done?

Why is the fee-frees tertiary policy a good or bad plan?

Students will receive an extra $50 a week which most agree will make a big difference as things are tight.
Should there be a limit on the time parents can take Paid Parental Leave simultaneously?

Reporter Katie Bradford says Labour are probably kicking themselves for not introducing simultaneous Paid Parental Leave.
Should the top New Zealand women’s rugby team be paid the same as men?

New Zealand is set to become carbon neutral by 2050, how can we fulfill that pledge?

The Climate Change Minister told the COP23 conference NZ will be zero emissions by 2050.
Should New Zealand urge the US to clean up its 1970s Marshall Island nuclear waste dump?

What are your thoughts on Green MP Golriz Ghahraman having defended accused war criminals?

She said working on the prosecution and defence have both been "a point of pride."
