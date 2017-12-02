Political Showdown: Green MP Chloe Swarbrick v ACT leader David Seymour

1 NEWS' new segment, Political Showdown, puts politicians from different sides of the House together, and gets them to ask each other the big questions of the week.

First up was new Green MP Chloe Swarbrick and ACT leader and Epsom MP David Seymour. Coming up this week will be National's Sarah Dowie of Invercargill and Labour's Tamati Coffey of Waiariki.

The big questions from last week:



Should kids be allowed to start school aged four?

Twelve per cent of children in state care have suffered harm. What should be done?

Why is the fee-frees tertiary policy a good or bad plan?

Should there be a limit on the time parents can take Paid Parental Leave simultaneously?

Should the top New Zealand women’s rugby team be paid the same as men?

New Zealand is set to become carbon neutral by 2050, how can we fulfill that pledge?

Should New Zealand urge the US to clean up its 1970s Marshall Island nuclear waste dump?