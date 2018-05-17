 

Political Showdown: The Budget, employment law and $1b education hole – Willow-Jean Prime v Chris Penk

Anna Whyte 

Politics and News Reporter

Political Showdown puts politicians from different sides of the House together, to test each other face-to-face on the big questions of the week - and on Budget day 2018 there's a lot to debate. 

National’s Chris Penk of Helensville went up against Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime.

National's Helensville MP Chris Penk went up against Labour list MP Willow-Jean Prime this round.

Questions asked this week:

Labour says National left a $1 billion hole in education, but National say Labour made wild campaign promises. Who's right?

What will the changes to the Employment Bill do to New Zealanders?

Budget 2018 is tomorrow. What are you hoping or expecting to come out of it?

Should New Zealand be working with China in the Pacific region, rather than competing?

Is the waka-jumping bill problematic?

Would the Domestic Violence Leave Bill have an adverse impact on small to medium sized businesses?

If you have any questions you would like to ask, or MPs you would like to see go up against each other, tell us via Facebook or email us on anna.whyte@tvnz.co.nz. 

