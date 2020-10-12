TODAY |

Political parties fighting for votes in final week before election

Political parties are continuing to fight for every last vote, as early polling hits record high levels.

With just five days to go, Labour held its biggest rally of the campaign over the weekend, urging voters to keep the faith.

Meanwhile, National leader Judith Collins spent the weekend visiting local markets.

The latest figures from Friday show more than 585,000 New Zealanders have already cast their votes.

Both major party leaders will go head-to-head one last time before polling day in the 1 NEWS leaders' debate on Thursday.

Last Thursday, the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll left a gap of 15 per cent between the two big parties.

Labour continued to see strong party support in the poll, its 47 per cent result unwavering since the week before. But it would still need the help of the Greens to govern based on these numbers.

National saw a slight dip, falling one per cent to 32 per cent, meaning it would get 41 seats in Parliament to Labour’s 60.

The General Election is on Saturday, October 17.

