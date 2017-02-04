 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Political leaders to kick of Waitangi celebrations today at Te Tii Marae

share

Source:

NZN

Political leaders will kick off Waitangi Day celebrations today by heading to Te Tii Marae for a political forum.

1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.
Source: 1 NEWS

Labour leader Andrew Little is due to speak at the forum this morning, following an official powhiri.

Maori Party president Tukoroirangi Morgan is also expected to speak at the forum.

It is the powhiri that Prime Minister Bill English is boycotting this year after being told he would not be given speaking rights.

He would have been allowed to speak at the forum that follows but instead decided to attend celebrations in Auckland.

It is unclear if media will be allowed to cover the powhiri or political forum on the marae after they were barred from attending and filming a visit by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy yesterday morning.

Marae representatives put up large tarpaulins across gaps in the hedge, preventing outsiders being able to watch events happening on the marae.

Days earlier several media organisations were offered exclusive broadcasting rights for $10,000.

That offer was not taken up.

Police lined the road outside Te Tii Marae as Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy and her husband arrived in the build up to Waitangi Day.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

Northland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Otago punter wins a cool $18 million with this year's first Powerball First Division Lotto prize

2

Rising All Blacks star Patrick Tuipulotu tests positive for banned substance - reports

00:32
3
His parents thought he was a witch but he captured hearts around the world last year.

Nigerian boy left for dead by parents is off to school

4
President Donald Trump, accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, waves as they walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

Ivanka Trump playing big role without official White House title

00:30
5
The 2-0 loss effectively ends The Reds’ chances of catching league leaders Chelsea.

Watch: Clean length of the field goal from Hull City's Oumar Niasse punishes Liverpool

03:04
1 NEWS and other media turned down demands for a $10,000 payment to secure exclusive access to the welcome.

Video: 'Get it off our whenua' – TeTii marae member in standoff with media over cameras

Marae representatives asked police to move TVNZ cameras off a public road.

01:53
The idea involves creating special zones where locals are in charge of funding decisions.

'Let's have a shot' - mayors in NZ's poorest regions want power and funds to tackle poverty

The idea involves creating special zones in the Far North, Rotorua Lakes and the Gisborne district.

01:52
Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy says Northland fits the bill for a medium scale adverse drought event.

Northland's big dry: Government offering financial help to drought-stricken farmers

One farmer has been forced to sell 60 cows and reckons he'll lose $200k this season.

03:12
'We think whanau, hapu and iwi are best placed to look after children that have been removed into the state's hands.'

'We think iwi are best placed to look after children removed into the state's hands'

Maori leaders want new rules in CYF legislation .

00:10
A crash near Warkworth made it a slow journey north for those trying to get away early.

Video: Traffic chaos as holidaymakers flee Auckland and Wellington for Waitangi weekend

It's slow going as people leave the city for the weekend.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ