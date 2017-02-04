Political leaders to kick of Waitangi celebrations today at Te Tii Marae

Political leaders will kick off Waitangi Day celebrations today by heading to Te Tii Marae for a political forum.

Labour leader Andrew Little is due to speak at the forum this morning, following an official powhiri.

Maori Party president Tukoroirangi Morgan is also expected to speak at the forum.

It is the powhiri that Prime Minister Bill English is boycotting this year after being told he would not be given speaking rights.

He would have been allowed to speak at the forum that follows but instead decided to attend celebrations in Auckland.

It is unclear if media will be allowed to cover the powhiri or political forum on the marae after they were barred from attending and filming a visit by Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy yesterday morning.

Marae representatives put up large tarpaulins across gaps in the hedge, preventing outsiders being able to watch events happening on the marae.

Days earlier several media organisations were offered exclusive broadcasting rights for $10,000.