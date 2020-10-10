Political leaders hit the markets as campaign trail rolls on

Our political leaders were in top gear today urging voters to give them your ticks, with just one week to go in this election.

In South Auckland, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern was swarmed by supporters and swamped with selfies during a visit to Ōtara’s Saturday markets.

For a party whose slogan is ‘lets keep moving,’ it was hard work in today’s crowds.

But they weren’t the only show in town with their eyes on the prize.

National Leader Judith Collins was also out tasting what local markets had on offer, rallying support at the Howick market.

ACT supporters were also out in New Zealand's biggest city with David Seymour showing off his cooking skills, while the Greens turned their focus on winning the Auckland Central electorate.