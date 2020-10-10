TODAY |

Political leaders hit the markets as campaign trail rolls on

Source:  1 NEWS

Our political leaders were in top gear today urging voters to give them your ticks, with just one week to go in this election.

The leaders hit the markets, fired up the barbie, and danced like no one was watching. Source: 1 NEWS

In South Auckland, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern was swarmed by supporters and swamped with selfies during a visit to Ōtara’s Saturday markets.

For a party whose slogan is ‘lets keep moving,’ it was hard work in today’s crowds.

But they weren’t the only show in town with their eyes on the prize.

National Leader Judith Collins was also out tasting what local markets had on offer, rallying support at the Howick market.

ACT supporters were also out in New Zealand's biggest city with David Seymour showing off his cooking skills, while the Greens turned their focus on winning the Auckland Central electorate.

With one week to go, the country’s political parties are out in full swing in a last effort to drum up support.

