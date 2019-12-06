Policeman's fatal shooting of man who threatened officers with rifle was justified, watchdog finds

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has ruled that police were justified in fatally shooting a man who pointed a rifle at them in Otago.

In a decision released today, the IPCA said police were legally justified to shoot Graeme Warren after they were called out on December 5 to a property in Kurow, Canterbury.

"Mr Warren's adult son alerted police that his father was threatening to commit suicide and that he was unable to find him - two officers from nearby towns responded," the decision read.

"The local sole-charge officer was off-duty, however, came on duty as Mr Warren was a friend of his and he believed he could talk him 'out of the dark place that he was in'.

"He found Mr Warren at home, in a depressed state - the officer was initially able to communicate with him but Mr Warren then stopped communicating.

"The situation escalated when officers saw Mr Warren carrying a rifle inside his house.

"They requested the Armed Offenders Squad and a Police Negotiating Team to attend, then the three officers set up a cordon around the property and waited for their arrival.

"A short time later Mr Warren came out of his house with his rifle and threatened one of the officers, pointing his rifle at him.

"Mr Warren then turned towards another of the officers and pointed his rifle at him - this officer fired one shot at Mr Warren, wounding him in the abdomen.

"The officers quickly provided medical assistance, however Mr Warren died a short while later in Dunedin Hospital.

"The Authority found that the three officers correctly identified the increasing risks, worked together to cordon and contain the scene, and asked for assistance when the level of risk increased."

Source: TVNZ

Authority Chair Judge Colin Doherty said the officers had "responded well" to the incident and "took an appropriately cautious approach given Mr Warren's state of mind".

"They did everything possible to prevent Mr Warren taking his own life and then when he was shot, tried to save him," Doherty said.

Police acknowledged the IPCA's findings, with Southern District commander Paul Basham calling it a "tragic outcome".

"The officers who responded to this matter made significant and ongoing attempts to communicate with Mr Warren, urging him to surrender to police and not harm himself," Basham said.