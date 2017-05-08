Policeman who accessed personal details of women on police computer sentenced to community work

A former police officer who used the national police computer database to access the details of women he fancied has been ordered to do 400 hours' community work.

Jeremy Malifa Source: 1 NEWS

The police say 34-year-old Jeremy Malifa was also sentenced to 12 months' supervision, six months' community detention and ordered to pay $200 to each of his victims, during an appearance in the Auckland District Court this morning.

Malifa earlier admitted to using the police computer to search for the personal details of 21 women over a five year period.

He went on to have sexual relationships with some of the women.

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus released a statement acknowledging the victims in the case.

"We thank them for their willingness to assist our investigation, and we apologise to them on behalf of NZ Police," she said.

She said police received information in November 2015 that Malifa had approached a women through inappropriate means and launched an investigation.

He resigned in December 2015 and pleaded guilty to 21 charges during a court appearance last month.

Police say their database is strictly controlled and all staff are aware that it is only to be used for the purposes of carrying out policing duties.