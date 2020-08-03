TODAY |

Police youth programme helping to end school brawls in South Auckland

Source:  Tagata Pasifika

Recent high school brawls in South Auckland has triggered discussion about school rivalries and the importance of inter-school unity within the Pacific community.

Students from three schools have been taking part in the programme which is hoping to stop inter-school fighting. Source: Tagata Pasifika

Three South Auckland schools are taking part in a leadership programme created by New Zealand Police called Blue Light.

The programme aims to promote unity within schools and is especially relevant with the current inter-school conflicts.

Tagata Pasifika visited Alfriston College, James Cook High School and Manurewa High School, who are taking part in the programme.

Watch the full story above.

New Zealand
Auckland
Education
