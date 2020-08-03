Police youth programme helping to end school brawls in South Auckland

Recent high school brawls in South Auckland has triggered discussion about school rivalries and the importance of inter-school unity within the Pacific community.
Three South Auckland schools are taking part in a leadership programme created by New Zealand Police called Blue Light.
The programme aims to promote unity within schools and is especially relevant with the current inter-school conflicts.
Tagata Pasifika visited Alfriston College, James Cook High School and Manurewa High School, who are taking part in the programme.
