Police yet to formally identify man found dead outside Auckland brothel

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are trying to stop speculation about the man found dead outside an Auckland brothel this week, but say "the deceased's ethnicity is not Asian".

The man was found early this morning outside Club 574 in Epsom. Source: 1 NEWS

The man was found outside Club 574 on Epsom's Manukau Rd early Tuesday morning. 

Police say they have located a Toyota Yaris they were seeking in the Mt Roskill area, but are still keen to hear from anyone who saw it the evening of the man's death.

Police say they are still trying to formally identify the man so they can tell his family.

Anyone who has information on a blue Toyota Yaris, registration KSA289, is asked to contact police. Source: 1 NEWS

"While Police would not normally comment on identification at this point in the process, Police would like to clarify that the deceased's ethnicity is not Asian," Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin of Auckland City Police said in a statement.

"This is an important process that must be carried out thoroughly and we are unable to comment further on the identification of the deceased at this juncture."
 

