TODAY |

Police won't take action against missing trampers for ignoring Covid-19 Level 3 restrictions

Source:  1 NEWS

Police won’t be taking any action against the missing pair who had ignored official guidelines and gone tramping amid the Covid-19 Alert Level 3 lockdown. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jessica O’Connor and Dion Reynolds, both 23, had only minor injuries. Source: 1 NEWS

Jessica O’Connor and Dion Reynolds went missing after they had set off for the Kahurangi National Park on May 9, when all of New Zealand was still in Level 3. 

The Government's official messaging for Level 3 was that activities "must be safe" and that an activity should not pose the risk that someone might have to be rescued. 

READ MORE
Missing trampers survived because they had the right equipment, rescuers say

Activities like running and walking were permitted, but officials had repeatedly said activities such as overnight hunting trips were not allowed. 

Both Ms O'Connor and Mr Reynolds were found alive and well on Wednesday after more than a fortnight lost in the wilderness - an incredible rescue and survival story that captured the imagination of many New Zealanders.  

Police officials confirmed to 1 NEWS today that they have no plans to take further action regarding the Level 3 restrictions. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police prosecuted 112 people in one 24 hour over the weekend. Source: Breakfast

“Our focus was on ensuring their safe return. During all alert levels police have taken an education-first approach," a police spokesperson said. 

The trampers had been missing for 19 days when they were found. 

New Zealand
Tasman
Coronavirus Pandemic
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
NZ could return to normality faster than other countries, but it's still far off - economist
2
Travel between NZ and Australia could start in September
3
New Police Commissioner says he's 'fundamentally committed' to keeping officers unarmed
4
Minister's office 'not interested' in Covid-19 wage subsidy fraud figures
5
Donald Trump 'fed up', escalates war on Twitter by signing executive order
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Boston Marathon forced to cancel for first time in history due to US' Covid-19 struggle
09:36

New Police Commissioner says he's 'fundamentally committed' to keeping officers unarmed
04:37

Farmers, environmentalists both find fault with Government's new water reforms

Premier League targets June 17 for season restart after 100-day Covid-19 shutdown