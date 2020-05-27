Police won't take action against missing trampers for ignoring Covid-19 Level 3 restrictions

Police won’t be taking any action against the missing pair who had ignored official guidelines and gone tramping amid the Covid-19 Alert Level 3 lockdown.

Jessica O’Connor and Dion Reynolds went missing after they had set off for the Kahurangi National Park on May 9, when all of New Zealand was still in Level 3.

The Government's official messaging for Level 3 was that activities "must be safe" and that an activity should not pose the risk that someone might have to be rescued.

Activities like running and walking were permitted, but officials had repeatedly said activities such as overnight hunting trips were not allowed.

Both Ms O'Connor and Mr Reynolds were found alive and well on Wednesday after more than a fortnight lost in the wilderness - an incredible rescue and survival story that captured the imagination of many New Zealanders.

Police officials confirmed to 1 NEWS today that they have no plans to take further action regarding the Level 3 restrictions.

“Our focus was on ensuring their safe return. During all alert levels police have taken an education-first approach," a police spokesperson said.