Police warning to anyone helping convicted killer after she escaped from hospital

Police are warning people not to help hide a convicted killer who's been on the run since escaping custody on Friday.

Katrina Epiha Source: Supplied/NZ Police

Katrina Epiha, 22, escaped from Corrections' staff custody at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital just after 12.30am on Friday.

She was last seen running towards Grey Avenue in Mangere.

Police say they still haven't managed to find her, despite searching "a number of addresses" during the weekend.

"Epiha is a dangerous individual and police want to reassure the community that we are doing everything possible to locate her," a spokesperson said today.

Anyone who is helping hide her risks being prosecuted, police warn.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If members of the public see her, they're asked not to approach and instead call 111 immediately.

"Any information received will be treated in strict confidence," police say.

Epiha was convicted of murder after stabbing another woman to death in Avonhead, Christchurch, in 2017.