Police warn youths planning second large fight at Auckland's Mission Bay

Police have issued a warning to youths seemingly planning another brawl at Auckland's Mission Bay on social media.

The warning comes after as many as 100 teenagers were involved in a brawl at Selwyn Park last Friday around 3:30pm.

Eight teens were taken into custody - one for assaulting a police officer and the others for disorderly behaviour and fighting-related offences, a police spokesperson said.

All eight have been released without charge. One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Dozens of police force people out of Auckland park and make arrests after huge teen brawl

A witness to the brawl last week has confirmed to 1 NEWS there is talk online of another fight being organised in Mission Bay tomorrow.

They described what they saw at the first brawl, saying: "I did hear a lot of West side, South side being thrown around, even when the police were onsite trying to control things."

They noted many participants were in school uniform and appeared to be intoxicated.

"One young male tried to run away from an individual towards the road, and ran straight into a group of west side affiliations.

"Unfortunately he came off worse for wear."

Police say they are planning accordingly and will have an increased presence in the area, as well as on trains and at train stations throughout Tāmaki Makaurau.
 

Eight teens were arrested after the incident which took place at Selwyn Reserve. Source: NZ Herald
