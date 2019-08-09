TODAY |

Police warn those who may be harbouring wanted man after Christchurch hit-and-run

Police have issued a warning to those who they believe may be assisting a man wanted over a Christchurch hit-and-run last week.

Dean Amies, 48, was killed last Wednesday afternoon in a fatal hit-and-run in the suburb of New Brighton.

Carla Amies says her brother, Dean, was a beautiful man and an ‘innocent party’ in the incident. Source: 1 NEWS

Liam Strickland, 21, is wanted by police over the incident and there are several warrants for his arrest. He is described as being 182 centimetres tall, with dark hair and facial tattoos.

Police said today they have reason to believe Mr Strickland is being assisted by others.

Canterbury Acting District Commander Mike Johnson said those assisting or harbouring him should be aware they are committing an offence punishable by imprisonment.

He said a forensic examination of a white van linked to the incident has been completed but Mr Strickland’s whereabouts remains a high priority for Canterbury Police.

Anyone with information should call 111 immediately.

Liam Strickland has been the target of raids throughout Christchurch this week. Source: 1 NEWS
