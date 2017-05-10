Police warn shooting tame deer is not hunting

Nelson police are taking a dim view of the wounding of a tame stag in an area near housing.

Source: Associated Press

They've arrested three men, who were hunting in Marsden Valley, near Stoke, around midnight on Saturday.

Police say one of the hunters shot at a stag in a reserve, leaving it wounded.

"These deer are tame and are not a test of someone's hunting skills," says Sgt David Lauer.

Nelson police have previously warned people not to shoot the deer in Marsden Valley.

The valley is very near to Nelson and has a large housing development in it.

"We are going to be taking a tough line on anyone using firearms near residential properties and they can expect to lose their firearms licences and face prosecution," Sgt Lauer says.