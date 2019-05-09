TODAY |

Police warn public not to approach wanted man with distinctive facial tattoos

Police have warned the public not to approach a man with a warrant out for his arrest.

Police say 29-year-old Sloane Coake has strong links to Porirua and Waitara areas.

He is described as 178cm tall of solid build and can be identified by a large bulldog tattoo on his left cheek and "Porirua" lettering along his right cheek and chin.

Coake is not considered dangerous by police but they warn he should not be approached.

Police urge the public to report any sightings or information on his whereabouts.

If you see Coake police advise you to call 111 immediately.

Information can also be provided to Porirua Police on 04-238 1400 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Sloane Coake. Source: NZ Police
