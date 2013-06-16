TODAY |

Police warn public of email scam threatening people for bitcoin money

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are warning the public of an email extortion scam after a receiving a number of reports of scammers threatening people.

Scammers have been sending emails to victims saying their computer has been hacked, police said in a statement.

They have also told victims they have leaked videos through their web cam of them looking a pornographic content and threatened to send the video to their family and friends if they are not paid $1,900 in bitcoins.

The scammers say they know the victim's passwords and show real ones they have used which were posted online in previous data breaches.

Police say anyone who receives an email of this kind should delete it.

Anyone who is a victim of this scam is urged to contact police on 105.

