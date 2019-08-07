Police warn public to adhere to rules - 'New Zealand is still in Alert Level 3'

Police have issued a reminder to the public that Alert Level 3 is still in effect and have advised New Zealanders to adhere to the guidelines.

A file image of a New Zealand Police officer at a public gathering. Source: 1 NEWS

The warning comes off the back of a number of reports of people flouting the rules and congregating in large numbers last weekend despite Level 3 guidelines prohibiting such behaviour.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said police will be out and about this weekend to ensure people are complying with the lockdown rules.

"This weekend, police will be highly visible in communities across the country." says Chambers.

"Reassurance visits and mobile police checkpoints will continue throughout the weekend to ensure people are safe and complying with Alert Level 3 expecations."

"We are hoping for a more responsible approach from everyone this weekend, in line with expectations at Alert Level 3."

Police have urged the public to report any breaches of Alert Level 3 restrictions.