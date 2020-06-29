TODAY |

Police warn people to look out for fake $50 notes circulating in the South Island

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have warned people to be on the lookout for fake $50 notes circulating in the South Island.

Counterfeit $50 note being distributed in South Island. Source: Supplied

Southern District Police posted a picture of one of the counterfeit notes on its Facebook page today.

"We have had recent reports of counterfeit $50 bank notes being circulated in the South Island," the post reads.

"There are now incidents of these being used in Queenstown."

According to police, the notes "rip easily" and have no image of the queen on them when held up to the light.

For more information on how to spot a counterfeit note click here.


New Zealand
Crime and Justice
