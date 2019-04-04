Police warn Manawatu locals to secure vehicles after spate of thefts by teenagers

Manawatu police are urging locals to secure their vehicles following a number of thefts in Palmerston North and Feilding over the past few nights.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say that these thefts are being carried out by young women. These teenagers are believed to steal cars before dumping them, and then stealing other vehicles close by.

Early Thursday morning, police apprehended four young women, aged between 14 and 16, for a number of offenses between April 27 to 30.

They appeared in Youth Court later that day.

In another separate incident this morning, police identified another stolen vehicle being driven around Palmertson North. The female driver failing to stop, before trying to evade police by driving onto local school grounds.

Police apprehended the 16-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger shortly after.

"In the past we have received reports of three or four thefts or attempts at theft per night," Manawatu Area Commander Inspector Sarah Stewart says.

"These young teens will keep offending until we catch them. Rarely do they stop when signalled to by police and then a fleeing driver event is initiated.

"This is incredibly dangerous and puts themselves, police and the public at risk.



"We need our young people to stop stealing cars, committing crime and risking their lives and the lives of those around them. This is a problem for our community and our community can also be a part of the solution."