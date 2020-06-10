TODAY |

Police warn parents after NZ woman accused of selling cannabis edibles through Facebook, Instagram

Source:  1 NEWS

Waikato police are warning Kiwi parents following a police sting which saw lollies, chocolates and baked goods infused with cannabis oil seized after being sold by a Hamilton woman through social media.

Source: istock.com

Police say the 27-year-old was selling the goods online via Instagram and Facebook under the name Dolly's Edibles.

Last week, police seized the products during a search warrant in Hamilton. The woman appeared in the Hamilton District Court today charged with a number of drug offences relating to production, supply and distribution.

Waikato Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley says the method of selling via social media allows people of all ages, including children and young people, to easily purchase and obtain such products.

"It's equally important for parents and caregivers to be aware that young people are able to purchase these products via a range of social media platforms," he says.

"The psychoactive effects from eating cannabis products will be widely variable depending on the individual. This would be extremely frightening to a person eating these products unknowingly."

Mr Pitkethley says a search warrant on Friday uncovered the production of a large quantity of cannabis infused butter and a significant quantity of cannabis infused products including gummy and jelly lollies, moulded chocolates, muffins, cookies and brownies.

The woman has been remanded to reappear in court on 24 June 2020.

