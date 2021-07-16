Police warn of heavy vehicle battery thefts in Hawke's Bay

Heavy vehicle operators in the Hawke's Bay are being advised by police to secure their vehicles after a spate of battery thefts in the region.

Heavy vehicle batteries are being stolen from orchards in Hawke's Bay. Source: 1 NEWS

Over the past few months there have been 19 reports of heavy vehicle batteries being stolen from commercial businesses and rural properties in Napier, and 13 reports in Hastings.

Acting Detective Sergeant Stephen Leonard says people should make an effort to record the details of their batteries.

“Making these batteries difficult for thieves to get to by parking your vehicles in a secure place or in a well-lit area is the best thing to do,” said Leonard.