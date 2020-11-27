Police warn gang over planned motorcycle run on Auckland's North Shore tomorrow

Police have warned a gang over a planned motorcycle run on Auckland's North Shore tomorrow, saying anyone who puts the wider community at risk will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted.

A gang procession on the North Shore in November resulted in charges being laid and several vehicles being impounded over dangerous behaviour. Source: 1 NEWS

Waitematā Police said in statement they were aware of a motorcycle run involving members of the Hells Angels Nomads Gang to be held in the North Shore and Rodney areas.

“Previous events of this nature have caused concern for members of the community due to unsafe driving behaviour by those involved,” Inspector Simon Walker of Waitematā Police said.

“Police will be actively monitoring this event to ensure that it is conducted in a safe manner and will be gathering evidence of any breaches of traffic regulations or unsafe behaviour exhibited by participants.”

Walker said members of the public who see unsafe driving are encouraged to note registration numbers and where possible film the behaviour.