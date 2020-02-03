TODAY |

Police warn of dangerous man at large in Waikato

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are seeking the public's help locating a dangerous man with a warrant to arrest in Hamilton.

Questo King. Source: New Zealand Police

Questo King, 34, is believed to be in the Waikato area, police say.

King is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

He has a tatto on his upper neck and lower face.

Police say he may have access to two vehicles, a black Ford Falcon with the registration number FKS702, and a grey Mazda Atenza with the registration number MAJ378.

Anyone who has seen King or has any information on his whereabouts has been urged to contact police on 111, quoting file number 200131/2679, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



