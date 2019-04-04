TODAY |

Police want witnesses to yesterday's 'suspicious' fire in Palmerston North

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are looking for witnesses to a “suspicious” fire in central Palmerston North.

The fire on Church St was reported around 5.30pm yesterday.

“The investigation has revealed a person had spent considerable time at the vacant property before the fire broke out,” a police spokesperson said.

“Shortly after the fire, a man was seen running away from the property in the direction of Tiraumea Street and Victoria Avenue.”

Police want to hear from people who were in the area before or during the fire and witnessed anyone near the property who looked suspicious. They also want to hear anyone with CCTV in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call 105 quoting file number 200411/2202.

New Zealand
Manawatu-Wanganui
Crime and Justice
