Police want information about Tauranga surfer after receiving call from concerned local

Tauranga Police are appealing for any information about a man who was last seen surfing off Papamoa Beach last night.

Papamoa Beach, Tauranga. Source: istock.com

Police received a call from a concerned member of the public who had seen the man go out surfing near the Top Ten Holiday Park, Papamoa at about 5pm.

He was later seen some distance off shore at about 8pm. The member of the public was concerned for his safety and called police.

The Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club, two Coastguard vessels and two helicopters searched the area until midnight, but didn't find the man.

A shoreline search will continue at first light this morning.

Police are seeking information from anyone who saw the surfer or knows who he is, in case he has made it safely back to shore.