Police want to hear from people who picked up man near Matamata crash

Source:  1 NEWS

Police would like to speak to anyone who picked up a man near a crash near Matamata this afternoon which left a person in a criticial condition. 

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 430pm at the intersection of State Highway 28 and Smith Rd, Te Poi. 

"As part of ongoing inquiries, police would like to speak with anyone who picked up a man in their car from near the crash scene," a spokesperson said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105, quoting event number P047201874.

