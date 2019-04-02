Police want to hear from people who picked up man near Matamata crash

Police would like to speak to anyone who picked up a man near a crash near Matamata this afternoon which left a person in a criticial condition.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 430pm at the intersection of State Highway 28 and Smith Rd, Te Poi.

"As part of ongoing inquiries, police would like to speak with anyone who picked up a man in their car from near the crash scene," a spokesperson said.