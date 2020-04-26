TODAY |

Police wait on surfer flouting lockdown rules at Tauranga beach, Dunedin surfers also out in water

Source:  1 NEWS

Police waited on shore while a man was seen surfing at a Tauranga beach amid Level 4 lockdown restrictions today.

Surfing is prohibited under current Covid-19 conditions. Source: 1 NEWS

The surfer was seen today on Omanu Beach, two days before the sport is allowed again under Level 3.

Two police officers were seen waiting for him to exit the water. They whistled and signalled to get his attention, but he carried on.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS the officers spoke to the surfer.

A surfer ignores police at Omanu Beach in Mount Maunganui in the final days of Alert Level 4 lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

“Police would remind people we are still operating under Alert Level 4 restrictions right now - so people should be staying home,” the spokesperson said.

“We are asking people to stay local, apply common sense and not do anything that could risk injury or require search and rescue services.”

Meanwhile, at Dunedin’s Blackhead Beach, surfers were also spotted on the water.

Police have repeatedly told people to stay out of the water throughout the lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

While the country remains in Alert Level 4 until 11.59pm tomorrow, activities like surfing aren’t allowed as they may pose a danger and require people to be called to respond to incidents.

Under Alert Level 3, water activities like surfing are allowed for those with experience, provided strict physical distancing rules are followed.

