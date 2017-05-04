Police 'very concerned' over 'reckless' behaviour of girls from two Auckland schools filmed brawling in public

Police are "very concerned" over the "dangerous" and "reckless" behaviour of a group of teenage girls from two Auckland colleges who were filmed brawling in public.

The girls, from Auckland Girls' Grammar School and Otahuhu College can be seen fighting on a public footpath in school uniform in a video published on social media.

At the start of the footage, posted yesterday to Facebook, two girls have a verbal altercation before one teenager lashes out, shoving another girl and pushes her onto the ground, continuing to assault her.

More girls join in the fight and get physical with each other before the fight breaks up.

Police told 1 NEWS the incident has not been reported and believe no complaints have been laid.

Inspector Uraia Vakaruru, Acting Area Commander for Otahuhu said police are "concerned by this type of behaviour".

"It is dangerous, and reckless and fighting in this manner could cause someone to receive serious injuries.

"The dangerous of one punch incidents resulting in serious injury or even death have been well publicised throughout the country."

Inspector Vakaruru said police have made contact with the schools involved and have dealt with the fight internally.