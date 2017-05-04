 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


Police 'very concerned' over 'reckless' behaviour of girls from two Auckland schools filmed brawling in public

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police are "very concerned" over the "dangerous" and "reckless" behaviour of a group of teenage girls from two Auckland colleges who were filmed brawling in public. 

The girls, from Auckland Girls' Grammar School and Otahuhu College can be seen fighting on a public footpath in school uniform in a video published on social media. 

The group of girls from Auckland Girls’ Grammar School and Otahuhu College were filmed fighting on a footpath.
Source: NZME

At the start of the footage, posted yesterday to Facebook, two girls have a verbal altercation before one teenager lashes out, shoving another girl and pushes her onto the ground, continuing to assault her. 

More girls join in the fight and get physical with each other before the fight breaks up. 

Police told 1 NEWS the incident has not been reported and believe no complaints have been laid. 

Inspector Uraia Vakaruru, Acting Area Commander for Otahuhu said police are "concerned by this type of behaviour".

"It is dangerous, and reckless and fighting in this manner could cause someone to receive serious injuries.

"The dangerous of one punch incidents resulting in serious injury or even death have been well publicised throughout the country."

Inspector Vakaruru said police have made contact with the schools involved and have dealt with the fight internally. 

"Police are satisfied that the schools have dealt with the matter and in the current absence of any reports of concern from parents to police no further action will be taken."

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:16
1
The group of girls from Auckland Girls’ Grammar School and Otahuhu College were filmed fighting on a footpath.

Police 'very concerned' over 'reckless' behaviour of girls from two Auckland schools filmed brawling in public

00:36
2
As tensions rise with North Korea, the US have launched an unmanned ballistic missile from California.

Watch: Nuclear-capable ballistic missile tested by US

3

Man dies after falling off roof of Auckland's Middlemore Hospital

4
Lynn Abraham is on trial in the Auckland District Court, facing 11 charges.

Parents back daycare teacher accused of assaulting pre-schoolers, one tells court claims are 'repugnant'

5
WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - OCTOBER 08: North Harbour rugby CEO Doug Rollerson had no comment after captain Ron Cribb left the New Zealand Rugby Union offices, Wellington, Wednesday, following a disciplinary hearing for head stomping in his teams NPC match against Canterbury, Saturday.Cribb received a six week suspension. (Photo by Ross Setford/Getty Images)

Former All Black Doug Rollerson dies after long battle with cancer

00:50
Health Minister Johnathan Coleman says cases of mental health issues are rising and more needs to be done.

More funding for mental health coming in Budget as Health Minister acknowledges 'more needs to be done'

Jonathan Coleman is promising big changes to the way mental health is dealt with.

04:26
1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the French presidential election runoff

Kiwis in France 'absolutely terrified' of Le Pen getting into power in France – Emma Keeling

1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent has the latest just days out from the presidential election runoff.

02:09
The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.

Making money from online stories one of the biggest challenges media organisations are facing

The way people get their news is changing, and that means media organisations are having to adapt too.

01:54
From guarding the base to overseas operations, these dogs are tasked with protecting the Defence Force's most valuable assets.

Man's best friend on active duty: celebrating NZ's military dog squad

From guarding the base to overseas operations, these dogs are tasked with protecting the Defence Force's assets.

03:01
A report shows the country will need thousands more workers in the service industry.

NZ needs 200,000 extra service workers in next three years, new report warns

Economic researchers say a critical lack of workers is looming in jobs like retailing, hospitality and aged care.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ