Police vehicle involved in crash in Waikato town of Raglan

A police car has collided with another vehicle north of Raglan earlier this morning temporarily closing State Highway 23. 

According to police the two vehicle crash near Te Uku Road happened just before 10am. There are no reports of injuries.

The circumstances of the crash are yet to be determined with the Serious Crash Unit being called to investigate due to a police car being involved. 

State Highway 23 has since reopened, but delays are expected and motorists are told to delay their journey. 

