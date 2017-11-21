Police van carrying five prisoners crashes near Gisborne

A police van transporting five prisoners has crashed near Gisborne this morning.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

A Police spokesperson has told 1 NEWS the van was taking the four men and one women to court in Napier when it crashed.

The van, transporting four men and one woman, rolled on Wharerata Rd, about 20 minutes south of Gisborne about 6.30am.

There were two police staff in the vehicle at the time. No one was injured in the crash.