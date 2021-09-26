TODAY |

Police urgently seeking sightings of women missing in Auckland's Hunua

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are urgently appealing to the public for sightings of two women missing in Auckland's Hunua since Saturday.

Mikayla Taiapo and Ngahuia Flavell. Source: New Zealand Police

Mikayla Taiapo, 27, and Ngahuia (Huia) Flavell, 29, were last seen around 11am on Saturday after planning to go for a walk in the Hunua Ranges Regional Park, police said on Facebook.

Their vehicle, a Ford Ranger, was located on Sunday on Moumoukai Road, in Hunua.

Police and LANDSAR staff are currently searching the area for the pair.

Taiapo is described as having a medium build with long, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing blue leggings and a maroon long-sleeved top.

Flavell has a medium build with brown hair and was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and blue leggings.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 111, quoting job number P048066494.

New Zealand
Auckland
