Police urgently seeking sightings of women missing in Auckland's Hunua

Police are urgently appealing to the public for sightings of two women missing in Auckland's Hunua since Saturday.
Mikayla Taiapo, 27, and Ngahuia (Huia) Flavell, 29, were last seen around 11am on Saturday after planning to go for a walk in the Hunua Ranges Regional Park, police said on Facebook.
Their vehicle, a Ford Ranger, was located on Sunday on Moumoukai Road, in Hunua.
Police and LANDSAR staff are currently searching the area for the pair.
Taiapo is described as having a medium build with long, dark brown hair and was last seen wearing blue leggings and a maroon long-sleeved top.
Flavell has a medium build with brown hair and was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and blue leggings.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 111, quoting job number P048066494.