Police 'urgently' seeking man, as investigation into woman's unexplained death in Ruatoria continues

Police are seeking a man they say may have information about the unexplained death of a woman in Ruatoria earlier this month.

Kathleen Kawana, 46, from Porirua, was found dead in a vacant property in Ruatoria, Gisborne region on August 3.

Police say they urgently need to speak with 42-year-old Ri Nikora, of Flaxmere.

Mr Nikora has not been in contact with family in several weeks.

Tha family of Ms Kawana released a statement today, paying tribute to their lost loved one.

"Kathleen was a loved mother of eight beautiful children, grandmother to her granddaughter "Chewybean", and the daughter of the late Lois Timothy and Melvin Kawana of Bridge Pa.

"Surrounded by loving friends and family, Kathleen was laid to rest in Bridge Pa on 16 August.

"The whanau is still in shock about Kathleen’s passing and we ask that anyone with information about her movements, or anyone who saw or spoke to her, let the Police know.

"The family will continue to grieve for her. She will be sadly missed by all," part of the statement reads.

If any member of the public has information on Mr Nikora’s whereabouts, or any information that may assist Police with the investigation into the death of Kathleen Kawana, they are urged to contact 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

