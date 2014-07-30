Police urge Wellington motorists not to drink and drive after 'alarmingly high' number found above the limit

Police are urging people not to drink and drive after over 200 drivers in the Wellington area were found to have exceeded the breath alcohol limit since November.

Large numbers of motorists in Wellington have been caught driving while above the limit Source: 1 NEWS

Inspector Derek Orchard said police are concerned this alarmingly high number indicates people are putting themselves and others at risk.

“No one should ever get behind a wheel when they are impaired by drugs or alcohol, and nobody should get in a vehicle with a driver who is in that state either. It’s not worth risking your life."

The Police want people to plan ahead if they may be drinking to avoid driving drunk.