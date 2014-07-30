TODAY |

Police urge Wellington motorists not to drink and drive after 'alarmingly high' number found above the limit

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are urging people not to drink and drive after over 200 drivers in the Wellington area were found to have exceeded the breath alcohol limit since November. 

Large numbers of motorists in Wellington have been caught driving while above the limit Source: 1 NEWS

Inspector Derek Orchard said police are concerned this alarmingly high number indicates people are putting themselves and others at risk.

“No one should ever get behind a wheel when they are impaired by drugs or alcohol, and nobody should get in a vehicle with a driver who is in that state either. It’s not worth risking your life."

The Police want people to plan ahead if they may be drinking to avoid driving drunk.

“The last thing Police want to do is knock on a door and tell someone’s family they’re not coming home for Christmas."

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Man shot by police after allegedly threatening staff member at primary school in Hastings
3
John Campbell sits next to sleeping child at food bank, livid at state of poverty in NZ
4
McDonald's cuts ties with Aussie restaurant owner over video of alleged racist rant
5
Female teacher who had sexual relations with two underage students in Marlborough sentenced to jail
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:08

Defence Minister in brief tussle over cowboy hat at Fleetwood Mac tribute show
02:26

Female teacher who had sexual relations with two underage students in Marlborough sentenced to jail

Anika Moa recalls 'hard times' during childhood visiting foodbanks
00:23

Pike River mine re-entry team step through 170m barrier for first time since 2011