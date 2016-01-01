Police urge Rhythm and Vines party goers to use 'common sense and look out for their friends'

With Gisborne's popular Rhythm and Vines festival already sold out, police are urging revellers to enjoy themselves safely.

Fireworks at the Rhythm and Vines festival in Gisborne

The New Year festival, which runs from December 29-31, regularly attracts a crowd of 20,000.

In an effort to reign in anti-social behaviour, excessive drinking and drug use, policing efforts have been stepped up around the event in recent times.

This year, police will again breath test every driver leaving the festival grounds.

Senior Sergeant Ross Smith says police also want to enjoy themselves and simply ask revellers to look after each other and be courteous.

"So long as everyone uses common sense and looks out for their friends, we look forward to supervising the new year's celebrations," he said.

With traffic likely to be heavy on the roads leading to the event, he urged revellers to drive safely, take regular breaks and avoid growing impatient.

Those wishing to drink should be mindful of arranging a sober driver or other form of transport to and from venues.

Among incidents at last year's festival, police made a number of arrests related to drug dealing, while charges were laid after a woman fought off an assailant who entered her tent in an alleged sexually motivated attack.

The festival dropped its BYO alcohol policy after a riot at the 2014-15 event.

Meanwhile, party-goers may also need to prepare for some bad weather, with the MetService issuing a server weather watch for Gisborne.

The weather forecaster warns some heavy rain and winds could pass over the area from Thursday evening to midday on Friday.

RHYTHM AND VINES SAFETY TIPS:

Drive safely to the venue, do not rush and take regular rest breaks

Drink in moderation

Plan how you will get to and from venues and if you plan to drink book a taxi or arrange for a sober driver

Look after your friends, especially those who might have had too much to drink

Remember if you party through the night, you will not be in a fit state to drive in the morning

Keep an eye on your drinks and do not accept drinks you have not personally seen poured

Lock vehicles parked at the event and keep valuables out of sight

Keep keys and valuables in a safe place, such as connected to a lanyard around your neck

Consider leaving most valuables at home, such as jewellery or laptops, because campgrounds and tents are not secure and easy targets for thieves

Remember to turn on GPS tracking apps and other software to help find your valuables if they are lost