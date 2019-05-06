Police urge other victims of serial rapist to come forward

A serial rapist in Wellington has been jailed indefinitely today, and police suspect there are more victims out there.

Richard George Apperley, 39, pleaded guilty in Wellington High Court today to multiple charges for crimes dating back to the 1990s, including sexual violation, assault, and possession and making of objectionable material.

Wairarapa acting Detective Senior Sergeant Haley Ryan said police commended the strength and bravery of the women who had made complaints against Apperley.

She said investigators believed there were more victims living in the lower North Island and Tasman District who had yet to speak to police.

"Apperley lived in the Wellington and Horowhenua districts through the 1990s until the present, and we believe he also spent time in Greymouth within that period," she said.