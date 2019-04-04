TODAY |

Police urge motorists to drive safe as Easter weekend nears end

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand Police have issued a cautionary warning for holidaymakers heading home from their Easter break today. 

It comes as the current roadtoll for the holiday period sits at seven, on par with 2018 as the deadliest Easter since 2010, according to the Ministry of Transport.  

"Don't get all hot and cross, be courteous on the roads heading home this Easter - there will be traffic," New Zealand Police posted on social media today. 

They're asking drivers to take a break if they're "tired, distracted or feeling fed up" while out on the roads today. 

