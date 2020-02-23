TODAY |

Police urge drivers to take care after eight deaths on Kiwi roads in 48 hours

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are urging drivers to take caution on the roads after five crashes left eight people dead this weekend.  

Three people were killed and a child was left in critical condition after the early morning crash. Source: 1 NEWS

The fatal collisions occurred on North Island roads, with five people killed in four different crashes in Waikato and three killed in a single vehicle crash in Northland. 

"Every loss of life is a tragedy," says police who are urging the public take caution and ensure their mistakes don't result in fatal consequences. 

"All of us can make mistakes when we're driving, and we are all vulnerable in a crash but we can all take a few simple steps to make sure a mistake doesn't result in loss of life or limb," says Inspector Gini Welch, Acting National Manager of Road Policing. 

Three people killed, child seriously injured after ute crashes into tree in Northland

Several people involved in the crashes have also been seriously hurt. 

NZTA senior manager of road safety Fabian Marsh is asking drivers to be mindful of the basics to road safety such as wearing your seatbelt and avoiding distractions such as cellphones.

"Mistakes are inevitable, but deaths and serious injuries from crashes are not," he says. 

The statement by police was released shortly after another fatal crash near Piopio was reported. 

New Zealand
Accidents
