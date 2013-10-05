TODAY |

Police urge drivers to drive safely after four die in horror 24 hours on NZ roads

Police are appealing to drivers to drive safely after four deaths on New Zealand roads during a horror 24-hour period.

Two people died on Canterbury roads today, the second fatality coming after a van rolled on Mount Cook Road north of Twizel at around 2.10pm today.

Four other people sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours and diversions are in place.

The Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

Earlier, the sole occupant of a vehicle died after going over a bank on Bossu Road, in Canterbury’s Okuti Valley, at 12pm.

With three of the deaths coming in Canterbury, Senior Sergeant Kelly Larsen, Officer in Charge of Road Policing in Canterbury, urged drivers to do their bit to keep the roads safe.

"As Police we do everything we can to make our roads as safe as possible, through education, enforcement, roadside conversations with drivers and continuously working with other agencies on road improvements," Senior Sergeant Larsen said.

"We need drivers to do their bit too. If you're travelling this holiday season, please make good decisions; drive at a safe speed for the road and weather conditions, make sure everyone is wearing their seatbelt, drive sober, ensure you’re well rested before starting long trips and take regular breaks."

National Manager Road Policing Superintendent Steve Greakky said in a statement that it was "a truly horrific start to the holiday season".

"We cannot imagine how this will impact the families of those involved at what is supposed to be a happy time of year."

"We need the message to get through – when you’re driving, you need to take on board the responsibility that goes with it, this means giving driving your full attention, always wearing your seatbelt, and not driving drunk, drugged, or fatigued."

"With more people on the roads over the holiday season, and with bad weather forecast for a number of regions in the coming days, it’s also crucial that you drive to the conditions.

"We want everyone to make it where they’re going safely, and to be around to spend the holidays with their loved ones."

The official holiday road toll period begins on Monday, December 24.

