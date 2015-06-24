Police urge caution on South Island roads after sub-zero temperatures overnight

Dunedin police are warning motorists to be extra careful this morning as many in the south wake up to icy conditions.

Icy start for Dunedin drivers. Source: 1 NEWS

Temperatures dropped as low as -4 degrees in Ashburton, and were also below zero in many other South Island locations.

"Icy roads can make driving conditions treacherous, and ice can also be hard to see," a spokesperson said.

Police said a lot of visitors may be in town to watch tonight's All Blacks vs France test, and they may not be used to the conditions.