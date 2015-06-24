Police urge caution on South Island roads after sub-zero temperatures overnight

Source:
Dunedin police are warning motorists to be extra careful this morning as many in the south wake up to icy conditions.
Icy start for Dunedin drivers.
Temperatures dropped as low as -4 degrees in Ashburton, and were also below zero in many other South Island locations.
"Icy roads can make driving conditions treacherous, and ice can also be hard to see," a spokesperson said.
Police said a lot of visitors may be in town to watch tonight's All Blacks vs France test, and they may not be used to the conditions.
The icy conditions were helped along by a very still, clear night last night.
