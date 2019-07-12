Police unveil new fleet of Eagle helicopters

The official unveiling by New Zealand Police of a brand-new fleet of Eagle helicopters was made at a ceremony today at the new police air support base in Onehunga, Auckland.

Three twin-engine Bell 429 helicopters have been in operation since July 1 and have replaced the AS355 squirrels which previously serviced the police air support unit.

The helicopters were officially unveiled at today’s ceremony by Police Minister Stuart Nash and Commissioner Mike Bush.

Mr Bush says the new helicopters are a fantastic acquisition that will significantly increase the capability of the air support unit.

“These new helicopters allow for increased passenger capacity and have a greater fuel carriage,” he says.

“As a result, these Eagle helicopters have the capability to fly from Auckland to Wellington without needing to refuel.”

He said in the past 12 months, the Eagle crew have attended more than 6000 incidents across Auckland and further afield.