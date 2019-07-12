TODAY |

Police unaware of way to safely, permanently modify firearms to make them legal

Police have indicated that they are not aware of any way to safely or permanently modify AR Or AK firearms to make them legal.

It follows weeks of confusion in the gun community over the use of AR-15s, with dealers and owners questioning whether modifications are legal under new laws.

Gun supplies owner Don Perry is confident the guns can be modified in a way that will meet the act.

His method uses parts to convert a semi-automatic gun into a pump or lever action weapon, but police say they will need to assess it.

It follows weeks of confusion in the gun community over the use of AR-15s.
The 1 NEWS political reporters give a behind the scenes rundown of the biggest stories from Parliament this week.

Inside Parliament: Car-kāriki
Opinion has been divided over the most suitable location for the large pieces.

Christchurch's controversial Berlin Wall slabs find a home
Gisborne's James Cook statue was spray-painted with 'Thief Pākehā' and 'This is our land' 250 years since he landed in Tūranga Nui a Kiwa, or Poverty Bay.

Captain James Cook graffiti raises necessary kōrero - Gisborne councillor
Rock, who came home with his mouth taped closed and a broken slip-knot around his neck on Tuesday, July 9.

Family left fearful after dog comes home with mouth taped shut and noose around neck