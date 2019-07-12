Police unaware of way to safely, permanently modify firearms to make them legal

Police have indicated that they are not aware of any way to safely or permanently modify AR Or AK firearms to make them legal.
It follows weeks of confusion in the gun community over the use of AR-15s, with dealers and owners questioning whether modifications are legal under new laws.
Gun supplies owner Don Perry is confident the guns can be modified in a way that will meet the act.
His method uses parts to convert a semi-automatic gun into a pump or lever action weapon, but police say they will need to assess it.