Police turn up to Zachary's fifth birthday party after he called 111 and invited them

Police are appealing to the public to help find an elderly Auckland woman who has gone missing.
Dailian Hong, who is in her late 70s, was last seen leaving her Forrest Hill home, on the North Shore, after 3pm.
Ms Hong has been described as having white hair, is short in height and was wearing a red jacket at the time.
Police patrols are currently looking for the woman.
Anyone who has seen Ms Hong has been advised to call 111.
Emergency services have helped rescue two injured people from an Auckland cliff this afternoon.
The incident occurred on a cliff between Paritai Drive and Tamaki Drive, in Okahu Bay, Orakei, at 6pm.
The pair, a man and a woman, have been transported to hospital with injuries but it's currently unknown how they received them, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS.
One person sustained injuries to their back and leg, while the other has an injured back.