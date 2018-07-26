Police turn up to Zachary's fifth birthday party after he called 111 and invited them

Police are appealing to the public to help find an elderly Auckland woman who has gone missing.



Dailian Hong, who is in her late 70s, was last seen leaving her Forrest Hill home, on the North Shore, after 3pm.



Ms Hong has been described as having white hair, is short in height and was wearing a red jacket at the time.



Police patrols are currently looking for the woman.



Anyone who has seen Ms Hong has been advised to call 111.